Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241207-Z-JJ662-1008

Lt. Col. Christopher Thompson, outgoing commander of 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, New Hampshire Army National Guard passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Jeffrey Samon, commander of the 197th Field Artillery Brigade, during the change of command ceremony on December 7, 2024 at the Manchester Readiness Center, in Manchester, N.H. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment)