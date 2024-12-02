Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Aaron Cluck presents gifts of appreciation to family members at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 6, 2024. Cluck is the occupational safety and health manager of the 139th Airlift Wing.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)