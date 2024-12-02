Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Aaron Cluck receives the pinning of chief master sergeant from Col. John Cluck, wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, and his father at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 6, 2024. Aaron is the occupational safety and health manager of the 139th Airlift Wing.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)