Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony

    SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Col. John Cluck, wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Aaron Cluck, the occupational safety and health manager of the 139th Airlift Wing, stands with family after a promotion ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 6, 2024. Aaron was promoted to the rank of chief master sergeant.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 13:39
    Photo ID: 8786927
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-BF827-6029
    Resolution: 2800x1867
    Size: 184.14 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony
    Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony
    Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony
    Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony
    Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony
    Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony
    Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony
    Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony
    Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony
    Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony
    Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    St. Joseph

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download