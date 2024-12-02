Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Aaron Cluck, the occupational safety and health manager of the 139th Airlift Wing, receives the pinning of chief master sergeant from his son at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 6, 2024. Cluck was promoted to the rank of chief master sergeant.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)