Aaron Cluck Promotion Ceremony

Col. John Cluck, wing commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, stands with Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Cluck, the occupational safety and health manager of the 139th Airlift Wing, during a promotion ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 6, 2024. Aaron was promoted to the rank of chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)