Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A1C Anna Harlan [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A1C Anna Harlan

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Airman First Class Anna Harlan was selected as the 185th Air Refueling Wing's 2024 Airmen of the Year in the junior-enlisted category. Harlan is a traditional guard member who works as a public heath technician in the 185th ARW Medical Group. U.S. Air National Guar photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 185th ARW Wing PA

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 11:12
    Photo ID: 8786855
    VIRIN: 241113-Z-KZ880-2001
    Resolution: 3200x4000
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A1C Anna Harlan [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    185th Airmen of the Year
    A1C Anna Harlan
    Staff Sgt. Genaro Rojas
    Master Sgt. Eric Bebee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Harlan, Rojas, Bebee selected as 185th&rsquo;s 2024 Airmen of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Airmen of the Year
    Anna Harlan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download