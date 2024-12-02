Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th Airmen of the Year [Image 1 of 4]

    185th Airmen of the Year

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Airman First Class Anna Harlan, Staff Sgt. Genaro Rojas and Master Sgt. Eric Bebee have been selected as the 185th Air Refueling Wing’s, 2024 Airmen of the Year in their respective categories. The Iowa Air National Guard nominees are first selected from the Wing before being put forward as part of the annual recognition program. U.S. Air National Guard photo collage: Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 185th ARW Wing PA

