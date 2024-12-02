185th Airmen of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman First Class Anna Harlan, Staff Sgt. Genaro Rojas and Master Sgt. Eric Bebee have been selected as the 185th Air Refueling Wing’s, 2024 Airmen of the Year in their respective categories. The Iowa Air National Guard nominees are first selected from the Wing before being put forward as part of the annual recognition program. U.S. Air National Guard photo collage: Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 185th ARW Wing PA