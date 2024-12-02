Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Genaro Rojas

    Staff Sgt. Genaro Rojas

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Genaro Rojas is the recipient of the 185th Air Refueling Wing's Airmen of the Year in the NCO category for 2024. Rojas works full-time as a KC-135 crew chief as part of the 185th ARW Maintenance Group. U.S. Air National Guard photo: Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 185th ARW Wing PA

