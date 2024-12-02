Master Sgt. Eric Bebee was selected as the 185th Air Refueling Wing’s, 2024 Senior NCO of the year. Bebee works as a Cyber Security Specialist in the 185th ARW Communications Squadron. U.S. Air National Guard photo: Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 185th ARW Wing PA
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 11:12
|Photo ID:
|8786857
|VIRIN:
|241121-Z-KZ880-2002
|Resolution:
|3200x4000
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Eric Bebee [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Harlan, Rojas, Bebee selected as 185th’s 2024 Airmen of the Year
No keywords found.