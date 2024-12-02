Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Eric Bebee [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Master Sgt. Eric Bebee

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Master Sgt. Eric Bebee was selected as the 185th Air Refueling Wing’s, 2024 Senior NCO of the year. Bebee works as a Cyber Security Specialist in the 185th ARW Communications Squadron. U.S. Air National Guard photo: Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 185th ARW Wing PA

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 11:12
    Photo ID: 8786857
    VIRIN: 241121-Z-KZ880-2002
    Resolution: 3200x4000
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    185th Airmen of the Year
    A1C Anna Harlan
    Staff Sgt. Genaro Rojas
    Master Sgt. Eric Bebee

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Harlan, Rojas, Bebee selected as 185th&rsquo;s 2024 Airmen of the Year

    185th Air Refueling WIng
    Airmen of the year
    Iowa Air National Gaurd
    Eric Bebee

