Master Sgt. Eric Bebee was selected as the 185th Air Refueling Wing’s, 2024 Senior NCO of the year. Bebee works as a Cyber Security Specialist in the 185th ARW Communications Squadron. U.S. Air National Guard photo: Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 185th ARW Wing PA