Harlan, Rojas, Bebee selected as 185th’s 2024 Airmen of the Year

The Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing announced the selection of Airman Fist Class Anna Harlan, Staff Sgt. Genaro Rojas, and Master Sgt. Eric Bebee, as the Wing’s 2024 Airmen of the Year.



The 185th Airmen were selected from a diverse group of nominees, each in their respective categories including the Airmen category, Non-Commissioned Officer and Senior Non-Commissioned Officer categories.



Airman First Class Anna Harlan was selected as 185th ARW’s 2024 Airman of the Year for the junior-enlisted category. Harlan is a traditional guard member who works as a public health technician in the 185th ARW’s Medical Group. Harlan is a student at the University of South Dakota where she plans to graduate with a degree in Public Health this coming May.



Staff Sgt. Genaro Rojas is the recipient of the 185th’s Airmen of the year in the NCO category for 2024. Rojas joined the 185th ARW in 2019 and works full time as a KC-135 Crew Chief as part of the 185th Maintenance Group.



Master Sgt. Eric Bebee was selected as the 185th’s 2024 Senior NCO of the Year. Bebee works in the 185th ARW Communication Squadron as the Cyber Space Operations NCOIC. Bebee a is prior U.S. Army Infantryman with 22 years’ service, who came to the 185th ARW in 2016.

Each year, Airmen from around the Air Force are selected to represent their commands as part of the annual Airmen of the Year recognition program.



Air National Guard nominees are first selected from their Wing, then an individual from each category is put forward from each state and region.



Eventually only four submission packages from the 54 states and territories are selected as Airmen of the Year by the Air National Guard.



These Airmen are selected and honored from among 94,000 enlisted members in the ANG based on superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements.

