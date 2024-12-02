Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A mother and her children take a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus after the annual Team McChord holiday tree lighting ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 5, 2024. The event proceeded to move from the ceremony outside to the nearby Sounders facility where children enjoyed arts and crafts, pictures with Santa, and other holiday activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)