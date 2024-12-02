Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Children gather around the oversized tree lighting switch during the annual Team McChord holiday tree lighting ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 5, 2024. The tree lighting ceremony signifies the beginning of the holiday season. The event was celebrated with hot chocolate, cookies, and other desserts provided by the USO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)