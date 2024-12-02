Children gather around the oversized tree lighting switch during the annual Team McChord holiday tree lighting ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 5, 2024. The tree lighting ceremony signifies the beginning of the holiday season. The event was celebrated with hot chocolate, cookies, and other desserts provided by the USO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 19:09
|Photo ID:
|8786237
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-VE343-1006
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree! [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree!
No keywords found.