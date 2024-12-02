Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree! [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree!

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    A child gathers their holiday cookies after the annual Team McChord holiday tree lighting ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 5, 2024. The event proceeded to move from the ceremony outside to the nearby Sounders facility where children enjoyed arts and crafts, pictures with Santa, and other holiday activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 19:09
    Photo ID: 8786243
    VIRIN: 241205-F-VE343-1035
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree! [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree!
    Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree!
    Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree!
    Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree!
    Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree!
    Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree!
    Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crafts
    Santa
    Cookies
    Holiday Spirit
    62d Airlift Wing
    Team McChord

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download