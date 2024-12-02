Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree! [Image 3 of 7]

    Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree!

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    A child inspects the holiday lights after the annual Team McChord holiday tree lighting ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 5, 2024. The tree lighting ceremony signifies the beginning of the holiday season. The event was celebrated with hot chocolate, cookies, and other desserts provided by the USO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 19:09
    Photo ID: 8786240
    VIRIN: 241205-F-VE343-1022
    Resolution: 2208x1472
    Size: 575.36 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree! [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree!

    Crafts
    Santa
    Cookies
    Holiday Spirit
    62d Airlift Wing
    Team McChord

