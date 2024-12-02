Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree!

Team McChord came together to celebrate the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 5, 2024.
Hot chocolate, cookies, and other desserts were provided by the USO as children enjoyed the lights and then quickly moved inside to the nearby Sounders facility for more holiday fun. Inside the Sounders facility, the children were able to take pictures with Mrs. and Mr. Clause, enjoy arts and crafts, holiday cookies, a playground, and bouncy houses.
Planning holiday family activities is one of the many ways Team McChord develops ready Airmen and families.
