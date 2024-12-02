Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jingle Bells, Twinkling Lights, Holiday Smiles: Team McChord lights the tree!

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Team McChord came together to celebrate the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 5, 2024.

    Hot chocolate, cookies, and other desserts were provided by the USO as children enjoyed the lights and then quickly moved inside to the nearby Sounders facility for more holiday fun. Inside the Sounders facility, the children were able to take pictures with Mrs. and Mr. Clause, enjoy arts and crafts, holiday cookies, a playground, and bouncy houses.

    Planning holiday family activities is one of the many ways Team McChord develops ready Airmen and families.

