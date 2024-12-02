Misawa Airmen conduct SWAT training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Vernon Nazareno, 35th Security Forces Squadron Special Reaction Team officer in charge, provides feedback after Special Weapons and Tactics training with Japanese police at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024. The bilateral training offered a collaborative and dynamic training experience for U.S. and Japanese law enforcement members to exchange specialized knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)