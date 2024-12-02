Misawa Airmen conduct SWAT training

U. S. Air Force Senior Airman Gurlha Cheme, 35th Security Forces Squadron Special Reaction Team member, performs close-quarter combat techniques during Special Weapons and Tactics training with Japanese police members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024. During this portion of the bilateral training, Japanese police and Airmen worked together to clear rooms for a simulated intruder alert. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 21:47
|Photo ID:
|8784278
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-TF852-1119
|Resolution:
|5338x3552
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
