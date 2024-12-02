U. S. Air Force 35th Security Forces Squadron Special Reaction Team members, conduct close-quarter combat training during a Special Weapons and Tactics event with Japanese police members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024. During this portion of the bilateral training, Japanese police and Airmen worked together to clear rooms in a hallway for a simulated intruder alert. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 21:47
|Photo ID:
|8784277
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-TF852-1008
|Resolution:
|4945x3290
|Size:
|8.98 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Airmen conduct SWAT training [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.