    Misawa Airmen conduct SWAT training [Image 2 of 4]

    Misawa Airmen conduct SWAT training

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U. S. Air Force 35th Security Forces Squadron Special Reaction Team members, conduct close-quarter combat training during a Special Weapons and Tactics event with Japanese police members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024. During this portion of the bilateral training, Japanese police and Airmen worked together to clear rooms in a hallway for a simulated intruder alert. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Misawa Airmen conduct SWAT training [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    SWAT
    Air Force
    Security Forces

