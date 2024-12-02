Misawa Airmen conduct SWAT training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U. S. Air Force 35th Security Forces Squadron Special Reaction Team members, conduct close-quarter combat training during a Special Weapons and Tactics event with Japanese police members at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024. During this portion of the bilateral training, Japanese police and Airmen worked together to clear rooms in a hallway for a simulated intruder alert. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)