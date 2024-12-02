Misawa Airmen conduct SWAT training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U. S. Air Force Senior Airman Alan Alves, 35th Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center controller, conducts door breach training during a Special Weapons and Tactics event with Japanese police at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024. The bilateral training offered a collaborative and dynamic training experience for U.S. and Japanese law enforcement members to exchange specialized knowledge. (U. S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)