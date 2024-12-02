Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Airmen conduct SWAT training [Image 1 of 4]

    Misawa Airmen conduct SWAT training

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U. S. Air Force Senior Airman Alan Alves, 35th Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center controller, conducts door breach training during a Special Weapons and Tactics event with Japanese police at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024. The bilateral training offered a collaborative and dynamic training experience for U.S. and Japanese law enforcement members to exchange specialized knowledge. (U. S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    SWAT
    Air Force
    Security Forces

