    1st Recon Bn. Marines conduct military free fall during Steel Knight 24 [Image 11 of 15]

    1st Recon Bn. Marines conduct military free fall during Steel Knight 24

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Shane McDaniel, a platoon sergeant for Alpha Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, prepares to board a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to 39th Rescue Squadron, 920th Rescue Wing, before a military free fall jump as part of Steel Knight 24 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. McDaniel is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Cha

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 22:30
    Photo ID: 8784269
    VIRIN: 241204-M-MO098-1430
    Resolution: 5341x8007
    Size: 25.95 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Recon Bn. Marines conduct military free fall during Steel Knight 24 [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    I MEF
    Marines
    1st MARDIV
    Steel Knight
    1st Recon Bn.

