1st Recon Bn. Marines conduct military free fall during Steel Knight 24

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Pirc, a radio operator with Alpha Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, secures an AN/PVS-31 binocular night vision device onto a helmet before a military free fall jump as part of Steel Knight 24 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. Pirc is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)