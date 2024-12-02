1st Recon Bn. Marines conduct military free fall during Steel Knight 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, left, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, recieves a brief from Sgt. Trent Holbrook, a data administrator with 1st MARDIV, on a command and control node as part of Steel Knight 24 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. Holbrook is a native of Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)