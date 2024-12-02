1st Recon Bn. Marines conduct military free fall during Steel Knight 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Andreas Owens, left, the operations chief for Alpha Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, coordinates with U.S. Air Force Maj. Kalym Jesus, a HC-130J Combat King II pilot with 39th Rescue Squadron, 920th Rescue Wing, before a military free fall jump as part of Steel Knight 24 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. Owens is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)