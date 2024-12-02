1st Recon Bn. Marines conduct military free fall during Steel Knight 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Shane McDaniel, left, a platoon sergeant for Alpha Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, performs an inspection on Master Sgt. Andreas Owens, the operations chief for Alpha Co., 1st Recon Bn., before a military free fall jump as part of Steel Knight 24 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. McDaniel is a native of Florida, and Owens is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)