Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville

U.S. Navy Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), Rear Adm. Darin Via shakes the hand of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andre Gibson during a coin presentation with Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran during an all hands call Dec. 5 at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville. The visit was an opportunity for BUMED leadership to meet personnel, discuss challenges and to recognize top performers.