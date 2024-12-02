Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Michael Campbell 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    U.S. Navy Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Adm. Darin K. Via speaks with behavioral health hospital corpsmen at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville, Dec. 5. The visit was an opportunity for BUMED leadership to meet personnel, discuss challenges and to recognize top performers

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 20:41
    Photo ID: 8784189
    VIRIN: 241205-N-FM959-1002
    Resolution: 3300x2046
    Size: 636.57 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville
    Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville
    Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville
    Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville
    Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville
    Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville
    Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville
    Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    behavioral health
    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    visit
    Via

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download