    Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville [Image 4 of 8]

    Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Michael Campbell 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    U.S. Navy Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), Rear Adm. Darin K. Via speaks with staff during an all-hands call at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville Dec. 5. The visit was an opportunity for BUMED leadership to meet personnel, discuss challenges and to recognize top performers.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 20:41
    Photo ID: 8784191
    VIRIN: 241205-N-FM959-1004
    Resolution: 3600x2710
    Size: 953.9 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BUMED
    visit
    NMRTC
    Navy Medicine. Via

