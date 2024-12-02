Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), Rear Adm. Darin K. Via speaks with staff during an all-hands call at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville Dec. 5. The visit was an opportunity for BUMED leadership to meet personnel, discuss challenges and to recognize top performers.