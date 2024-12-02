Rear Admiral Darin K. Via visits Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Apprentice Roderick Fox poses with U.S. Navy Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Adm. Darin Via and Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran for a coin presentation during an all-hands call Dec. 5 at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville. The visit was an opportunity for BUMED leadership to meet personnel, discuss challenges and to recognize top performers.