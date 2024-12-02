USS Minnesota Holds Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241205-N-VC599-1076 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 5, 2024) – Cmdr. Isaac Pelt is piped ashore following a change of command ceremony for Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) held onboard U.S. Naval Base Guam, Dec. 5. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Minnesota is one of five fast-attack submarines forward deployed in the Pacific. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam's fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine forces' forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)