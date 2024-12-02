USS Minnesota Holds Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241205-N-VC599-1019 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 5, 2024) – Event participants and guests salute the colors during a change of command ceremony. Cmdr. Isaac Pelt was relieved by Cmdr. Jeffrey Cornielle as commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) in a ceremony held onboard U.S. Naval Base Guam, Dec 5. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Minnesota is one of five fast-attack submarines forward deployed in the Pacific. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam's fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine forces' forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)