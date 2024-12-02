241205-N-VC599-1058 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 5, 2024) – Cmdr. Isaac Pelt, left, is relieved by Cmdr. Jeffrey Cornielle, right of center, as commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) during a change of command ceremony held onboard U.S. Naval Base Guam, Dec. 5. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Minnesota is one of five fast-attack submarines forward deployed in the Pacific. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam's fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine forces' forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)
USS Minnesota Holds Change of Command
