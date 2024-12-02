Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Minnesota Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 20]

    USS Minnesota Holds Change of Command

    GUAM, GUAM

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    241205-N-VC599-1022 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 5, 2024) – The color guard posts during a change of command ceremony. Cmdr. Isaac Pelt was relieved by Cmdr. Jeffrey Cornielle as commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) during a ceremony held onboard U.S. Naval Base Guam, Dec 5. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Minnesota is one of five fast-attack submarines forward deployed in the Pacific. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam's fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine forces' forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 18:31
    Photo ID: 8784076
    VIRIN: 241205-N-VC599-1022
    Resolution: 7066x5216
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: GUAM, GU
    USS Minnesota Holds Change of Command

    guam
    pacific
    ssn
    submarine
    css15

