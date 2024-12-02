USS Minnesota Holds Change of Command

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 5, 2024) – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) conducted a change of command ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 5, aboard Naval Base Guam. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Isaac Pelt turned over command of Minnesota to Cmdr. Jeffrey Cornielle.



Capt. Aaron Peterson, commander, Submarine Squadron 1, served as guest speaker, while Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, presided over the event.



"Isaac’s exceptional leadership has set the standard for commanding at the highest level," said Peterson. "He guided his crew to achieve unprecedented success at every turn—from completing a historic shipyard availability ahead of schedule to surpassing operational readiness expectations. His ability to mentor future leaders, foster a culture of excellence, and represent the Navy on the global stage has solidified the ship’s reputation and emulates the Viking caliber that is Minnesota. A very successful tour! Isaac, job well done!"



During Pelt's tenure, he successfully led his crew through a highly effective Extended Docking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA), undocking two weeks ahead of schedule and completing the availability four weeks early. Minnesota's outstanding performance during the EDSRA earned it the distinction of representing the United States Navy by hosting distinguished visitors from Australia, further strengthening key strategic partnerships with allies. Under Pelt's leadership, the crew also achieved one of the highest retention rates in the fleet, culminating in Minnesota receiving the prestigious Retention Excellence Award in 2023.



"I couldn’t be prouder of this crew," said Pelt. "The Sailors of Minnesota are among the most highly trained and skilled individuals in the Navy. At every step, they demonstrated unmatched professionalism and unwavering dedication, ensuring our ship was ready to return to the fleet and support the Pacific Submarine Force. From maintenance to training, their exceptional efforts allowed them to excel in every challenge. It was an honor to serve as your commanding officer, and I look forward to witnessing the incredible achievements you will accomplish in the future."



Most recently, Pelt led his crew through a change of homeport to Guam, where Minnesota joined four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines under Submarine Squadron 15.



"Isaac set the stage for an exceptional new chapter in the Minnesota's story with its arrival in Guam," said Steinhagen. "He leaves behind a crew that truly embodies their submarine’s motto, ‘From the North, Power,’ showcasing the strength of their teamwork and the precision of their finely tuned vessel. The combination of this outstanding crew and the Navy’s next-generation Virginia-class submarine is a welcome addition to the Submarine Squadron 15 team as we continue to enhance our maritime operational capabilities and further strengthen deterrence efforts across the Indo-Pacific."



Pelt, a Brooklyn, New York native and a 2004 graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, will continue his service at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Military Committee in Brussels, Belgium. Cornielle, a Queens, New York native and a 2008 graduate of The Citadel, joins Minnesota after serving as a Special Assistant to commander, Joint Region Marianas.



"I am honored to take the helm as Minnesota's commanding officer," said Cornielle. "Following the recent homeport shift, the crew is energized and eager to join the forward deployed submarine force. I look forward to the journey ahead and am proud to serve alongside this exceptional team, increasing the combat readiness of our force.”



Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, is home to five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine forces’ forward-deployed presence in support of a free

and open Indo-Pacific.



