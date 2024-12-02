CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Real blood sits in a cooler after it was transported by a Tactical Resupply Vehicle 150 unmanned aircraft system during Bold Quest, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 30, 2024. Bold Quest 24 is a joint staff sponsored, multi-national venue designed to enhance and develop interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres)