CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24

A U.S. Marine Corps Tactical Resupply Vehicle 150 unmanned aircraft system transports 85 pounds of medical supplies with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, during Bold Quest, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 30, 2024. Bold Quest 24 is a joint staff sponsored, multi-national venue designed to enhance and develop interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres)
