CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aaron Nilsen, an electro-optical ordnance repairer with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, adjust the settings for a Tactical Resupply Vehicle 150 unmanned aircraft system before takeoff during Bold Quest, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 30, 2024. Bold Quest 24 is a joint staff sponsored, multi-national venue designed to enhance and develop interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres)
|10.30.2024
|12.05.2024 13:58
|8783536
|241030-M-HP122-1119
|7338x4894
|17.58 MB
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|3
|0
