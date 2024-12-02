A U.S. Marine Corps Tactical Resupply Vehicle 150 unmanned aircraft system with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, prepares to drop off an 85-pound load of medical supplies during Bold Quest, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 30, 2024. Bold Quest 24 is a joint staff sponsored, multi-national venue designed to enhance and develop interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres)
|10.30.2024
Date Posted: 12.05.2024
|8783538
|241030-M-HP122-1187
|6315x4212
|15.48 MB
Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
This work, CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24 [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Mary Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.