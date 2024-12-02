Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24 [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mary Torres 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    A U.S. Marine Corps Tactical Resupply Vehicle 150 unmanned aircraft system with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, prepares to drop off an 85-pound load of medical supplies during Bold Quest, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 30, 2024. Bold Quest 24 is a joint staff sponsored, multi-national venue designed to enhance and develop interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 13:58
    Photo ID: 8783538
    VIRIN: 241030-M-HP122-1187
    Resolution: 6315x4212
    Size: 15.48 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24 [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Mary Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24
    CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24
    CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24
    CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24
    CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24
    CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24
    CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24
    CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    CLB-8
    Bold Quest '24
    BoldQuest24
    BQ24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download