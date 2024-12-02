Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24 [Image 6 of 8]

    CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mary Torres 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Robert Raleigh IV, left, an intelligence officer and Cpl. Aaron Nilsen, an electro-optical ordnance repairer, both with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, adjust the settings for a Tactical Resupply Vehicle 150 unmanned aircraft system before takeoff during Bold Quest, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 30, 2024. Bold Quest 24 is a joint staff sponsored, multi-national venue designed to enhance and develop interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 13:58
    Photo ID: 8783541
    VIRIN: 241030-M-HP122-1222
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 18.78 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24 [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Mary Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd MLG
    CLB-8
    Bold Quest '24
    BoldQuest24
    BQ24

