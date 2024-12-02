31st Civil Engineering Squadron leadership join Italian celebration of Saint Barbara

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Pordenone Fire Department firefighter awaits the arrival of the official party at the celebration of their patron saint, Saint Barbara, at Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 4, 2024. Saint Barbara, a virgin martyr, is the patron saint of those who have dangerous professions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)