The Pordenone fire department team gathers to celebrate their patron saint, Saint Barbara, at the Pordenone Fire Station, at Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 4, 2024. The 31st Fighter Wing developed a Mutual Aid and Fire Protection Arrangement with the Pordenone Fire Station to provide local mutual aid and public rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 04:11
|Photo ID:
|8782569
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-TO640-1103
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|75.17 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Civil Engineering Squadron leadership join Italian celebration of Saint Barbara [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.