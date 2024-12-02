31st Civil Engineering Squadron leadership join Italian celebration of Saint Barbara

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Pordenone fire department team gathers to celebrate their patron saint, Saint Barbara, at the Pordenone Fire Station, at Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 4, 2024. The 31st Fighter Wing developed a Mutual Aid and Fire Protection Arrangement with the Pordenone Fire Station to provide local mutual aid and public rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)