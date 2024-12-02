31st Civil Engineering Squadron leadership join Italian celebration of Saint Barbara

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Pordenone fire department team repel down a building to display the Italian flag during the celebration of their patron saint, Saint Barbara, at Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 4, 2024. The 31st Fighter Wing celebrates alongside our Italian counterparts and prioritizes strengthening partnerships with our NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)