    31st Civil Engineering Squadron leadership join Italian celebration of Saint Barbara [Image 3 of 5]

    31st Civil Engineering Squadron leadership join Italian celebration of Saint Barbara

    ITALY

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The Pordenone fire department team repel down a building to display the Italian flag during the celebration of their patron saint, Saint Barbara, at Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 4, 2024. The 31st Fighter Wing celebrates alongside our Italian counterparts and prioritizes strengthening partnerships with our NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 04:11
    NATO
    Partnership
    Stronger Together

