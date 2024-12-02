31st Civil Engineering Squadron leadership join Italian celebration of Saint Barbara

Aviano Air Base leadership, Pordenone Fire Department Fire Chief and attendees pose for a group photo during the celebration of the Pordenone Fire Department patron saint, Saint Barbara, at Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 4, 2024. The 31st Fighter Wing has a commitment with the Pordenone Fire Department to provide local mutual aid and public rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
