31st Civil Engineering Squadron leadership join Italian celebration of Saint Barbara

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviano Air Base leadership, Pordenone Fire Department Fire Chief and attendees pose for a group photo during the celebration of the Pordenone Fire Department patron saint, Saint Barbara, at Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 4, 2024. The 31st Fighter Wing has a commitment with the Pordenone Fire Department to provide local mutual aid and public rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)