374 AW Airmen arrive at Andersen AFB for OCD 24

Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, unload luggage from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron after arriving at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 4, 2024, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2024. Conducted annually from Andersen, OCD delivers supplies and gifts to more than 58 remote islands in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, benefiting over 42,000 islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)