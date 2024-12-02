374 AW Airmen arrive at Andersen AFB for OCD 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, commander of the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, steps off a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron after arriving at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 4, 2024, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2024. OCD is the Department of Defense's longest-running humanitarian airlift mission, beginning in 1952 when a U.S. Air Force B-29 aircrew noticed islanders waving from below and decided to drop supplies as a gesture of goodwill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)