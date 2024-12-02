Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 AW Airmen arrive at Andersen AFB for OCD 24 [Image 3 of 6]

    374 AW Airmen arrive at Andersen AFB for OCD 24

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, commander of the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, steps off a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron after arriving at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 4, 2024, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2024. OCD is the Department of Defense's longest-running humanitarian airlift mission, beginning in 1952 when a U.S. Air Force B-29 aircrew noticed islanders waving from below and decided to drop supplies as a gesture of goodwill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 04:15
