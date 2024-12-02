374 AW Airmen arrive at Andersen AFB for OCD 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, taxis to a parking spot at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 4, 2024, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2024. OCD is the Department of Defense's longest-running humanitarian airlift mission, beginning in 1952 when a U.S. Air Force B-29 aircrew noticed islanders waving from below and decided to drop supplies as a gesture of goodwill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)