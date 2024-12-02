A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, approaches Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 4, 2024, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2024. Conducted annually from Andersen, OCD delivers supplies and gifts to more than 58 remote islands in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, benefiting over 42,000 islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 04:15
|Photo ID:
|8782571
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-GS842-1273
|Resolution:
|5489x3652
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 AW Airmen arrive at Andersen AFB for OCD 24 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.