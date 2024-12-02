HHD Welcomes New Commander at Schofield Barracks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Caleb C. Rose stands with his wife Gina and their children, Gabren, Sariah, and Elias, after the HHD change of command ceremony at the Main Post Chapel, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 3, 2024. Rose served as the outgoing commander, reflecting on his 14 months of leadership.