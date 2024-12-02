HHD Welcomes New Commander at Schofield Barracks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Caleb C. Rose (right), outgoing commander of HHD, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, listens to remarks from a Col. Rachel Sullivan USAG commander during the change of command ceremony at the Main Post Chapel, Schofield Barracks, Dec. 3, 2024. Rose reflected on his time in command and thanked his team for their support.