Capt. Caleb C. Rose (right), outgoing commander of HHD, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, listens to remarks from a Col. Rachel Sullivan USAG commander during the change of command ceremony at the Main Post Chapel, Schofield Barracks, Dec. 3, 2024. Rose reflected on his time in command and thanked his team for their support.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 13:20
|Photo ID:
|8781703
|VIRIN:
|241203-D-IY114-8119
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHD Welcomes New Commander at Schofield Barracks [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Welcomes New HHD Commander
